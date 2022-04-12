ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Edwin E. Ackerman, 59, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 450W, Angola, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tyler N. Moss, 34, of the 4600 block of C.R. 15.75, Bryan Ohio, arrested on Coldwater Street at Michael Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Corbin W. Stover, 26, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on Lane 110 West Otter Lake on a charge of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
