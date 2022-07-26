Three people lodged into jail
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Erin P. Kaiser, 45, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Melissa A. Wickline, 41, of the 3500 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 400 block of South John Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Michael D. Ziessler, 37, of the 1000 block of Faurot Avenue, Lima, Ohio, arrested in the 600 block of East State Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft and failure to appear in court.
