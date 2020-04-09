INDIANAPOLIS — Eight Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars on Tuesday after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program.
The probationary troopers graduated from the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in December. The entire class was issued their new Dodge Charger state police cars in Indianapolis. Four of the troopers will be serving primarily in LaGrange and Steuben counties.
While at the academy the recruits received 25 weeks of intense training. Their graduation was the culmination of more than 1,100 hours of training that included criminal law, emergency vehicle operations and traffic law. The academy training also covered other facets of law enforcement including criminal investigation, crash investigation, self-defense and other general law enforcement related areas of instruction.
These troopers will now begin solo patrol on the Indiana Toll Road.
Trooper George Youpel is a graduate of St. Rita High School in Chicago. He attended Trine University in Angola and graduated with a double major in criminal justice and psychology. Prior to joining the Indiana State Police he served with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for three years. Youpel will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in LaGrange and Steuben Counties.
Trooper Zachary McKenzie is a graduate of Dexter High School in Dexter, Michigan. He went on to study Criminal Justice at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. McKenzie will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in LaGrange and Steuben Counties.
Trooper Brandon Johnson is a graduate of Warsaw High School in Warsaw. After graduating from high school, Johnson joined the Army National Guard. Johnson will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in LaGrange and Steuben Counties.
Trooper Michael Bumbaugh is a graduate of Wawasee High School in Syracuse. After graduating from high school, Bumbaugh served for four years in the United States Marine Corps. Prior to joining the Indiana State Police, Bumbaugh was a member of the Syracuse Police Department for six years. Bumbaugh will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in LaGrange and Steuben Counties.
Trooper Lawrence Joyner graduated from Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville in Chicago. He went on to study Criminal Justice at Kennedy-King College in Chicago. Joyner will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in Lake and Porter Counties.
Trooper Tyler Vermillion is a graduate of Plymouth High School in Plymouth. After graduating from high school, Vermillion served for five years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Vermillion will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph Counties.
Trooper Jordin Grant graduated from Manteno High School in Manteno, Illinois before attending Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, Illinois. Grant will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in Lake and Porter Counties.
Trooper Alvin Best Jr. is a graduate of Portage High School in Portage. He studied Criminal Justice while attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Best will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph Counties.
