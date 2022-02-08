A group of people representing a variety of interests participate in the Jan. 10 meeting to start planning for presentation of Water/Ways, a Smithsonian project that has been traveling throughout Indiana. The project is being promoted by Indiana Humanities. Locally, the group planning the display that will be presented May 28 to July 17 is Jennifer Danic of the Steuben County Community Foundation, who is standing in front of the television monitor in this photo.