ANGOLA — The Angola Street Department will begin milling and paving at 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday on the following streets, weather permitting:
• Monday — East Mill Street between North Martha and Williams streets
• Tuesday — Randolph Street between North Washington and Williams streets
• Tuesday — Redding Road between East Felicity Street and the city limits
People are asked to avoid these areas during the work times. If people need to get out of a driveway on the affected roads, they are asked to move their vehicles to an adjacent street before 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.