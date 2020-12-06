AUBURN — “Cold and raw the north wind doth blow,
Bleak in the morning early;
All the hills are covered with snow,
And winter’s now come fairly.” — “The Real Mother Goose,” 1916
The north winds of winter are already blowing, but the volunteers at Catholic Charities-Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Auburn stand ready to “Share the Warmth” with people in need of a warm coat. The coat giveaway started Nov. 1 and will continue through February.
The winter coat giveaway program, “Share the Warmth,” has provided thousands of new and gently used coats to adults and children who need them for more than 20 years through a partnership of several non-profit agencies. The program also takes donations of gloves, mittens and hats, along with the occasional pairs of warm socks.
The goal is to get coats into the hands of people who need them, said program coordinator Shirley Johnson.
“‘Off the racks and on their backs’ is my slogan,” she said.
Johnson said that in previous years, new and gently used coats were collected in barrels in Kroger stores and other businesses, then sent to Peerless Cleaners in Fort Wayne for professional cleaning.
The collection and distribution methods had to change this year because of concerns about spreading the virus. No collection barrels this year — donors made appointments to drop off their coats directly, already in bags, to go to the cleaners.
Delivery shifted to a curbside model. Coat recipients needing call the office for a Thursday appointment time for pickup, and share information about how many coats are needed for men, women and children and the sizes they need.
RSVP volunteers take that information and assemble a selection of coats. Volunteers bring the choices to the curb as recipients remain in their vehicles to make their selections.
One downside — people can’t try on the coats to check the fit as in years past. The cleaned coats must stay bagged.
Coat donations are still needed, especially the larger adult sizes from XL to 4X or 5X.
“We need gloves, too,” Johnson said, especially jersey or work gloves in larger sizes for adults, and waterproof kids’ gloves in all sizes. The selection of hats includes those knitted or crocheted by volunteers as well as those purchased new.
The reward for “Share the Warmth” is in seeing families get the warm clothing they need for work and school. Johnson said families with four or five children may not be able to afford to buy new coats for everyone, even at discount stores.
“This one woman lost her son and was raising two grandkids. She had to go back to work,” Johnson said. “Little kids who always had hand-me-downs just light up when they get their coats. This little girl said ‘This coat is mine to keep?’ when she put it on and it fit her.”
Coat donations are of all styles and vintages as people clean closets and attics. Johnson said one year a 1960s-era coat came in, made of large plaid fabric and trimmed in fake fur around the collar and cuffs. Volunteers and staff alike thought that no one would select that coat.
“Then this pregnant woman came in. She loved it,” Johnson said. “You never know what will trip someone’s trigger” to choose that style.
Wool dress coats were the popular fad a few years ago, but the current popular coat is warm winter coats from Columbia and similar brands.
Bobbie Golani, senior administrative officer for Catholic Charities, is pleased that “Share the Warmth” can happen this year despite the pandemic. She said Peerless Cleaners collects coats in 12 counties and cleans them in batches.
Forms and procedures had to be changed to work for the appointment-only model, but Catholic Charities had the time, plenty of space and the volunteers to make it happen, Golani said.
“RSVP can be a drop-off because of COVID, and the coats can still go to Peerless to be washed and dried, or dry cleaned,” Golani said. “Shirley engineered the whole thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.