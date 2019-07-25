ANGOLA — As soon as Jordan Baker heard, “The winner is not wearing a flashy belt buckle,” come from the announcer’s mouth, he looked around and knew he was in trouble.
It was time to run because he was getting soaked by his fellow showmen.
Baker, wearing a custom belt with his name on it and a flashy buckle, bolted out of Rensch Hall to try and avoid the soaking after being named the champion of champions in the small animal Supreme Showman competition Wednesday at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
It didn’t work, and after surrendering his keys and cell phone to the announcer’s table, he took the drenching like a champ with a smile on his face.
Baker is in his ninth year of 4-H, lives in Pleasant Lake and is a member of the Otsego Go-Getters 4-H Club. His parents are Jana Camp and Jason Baker.
For this year’s competition, Baker represented the waterfowl barn.
This year proved that third time really is a charm, as it was his third time competing in the contest.
Normally, the contest has exhibitors showing a dog, rabbit, chicken, duck and cat to determine who is the best of the best.
Since there was no senior showman for the cat project this year, competitors had to answer cat questions instead of doing showmanship with the cat.
Other animals, however, were shown as normal and competitors had to demonstrate their ability to show an animal that was not only not their own but that has also had a long, hot, stressful week of fair and is ready to go home.
But that didn’t seem to phase Baker as he set up his animals with poise, spoke to the judge like he was talking to a friend and never got flustered, even when the duck decided to relieve itself on the table while it was being judged.
“This is probably the happiest day of the whole week for me,” Baker said. “I’m kind of speechless, to be honest.”
Judge for the afternoon was Amanda Kimmel, a former showman herself who has exhibited each of the small animal projects, except rabbits, though she’s owned those as well.
She wasn’t much for words other than to the exhibitors, but she told each at the end what they can continue to work on to earn the title themselves someday.
She also asked each of them questions while showing their animals to see what they know and don’t about each species.
As far as advice for future waterfowl showmen, Baker said to know the origins of each animal, always have a smile on your face and have fun.
Other competitors in Wednesday’s competition were Travis Davenport representing the dog project, Kaylee Wise representing the rabbit barn and David Claudy representing the poultry barn.
