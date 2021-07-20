WASHINGTON — Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks is one of five Republicans selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on the 13-member committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Banks, the chairman of the House Republican study committee, is joined by Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas.
Back on Jan. 6, Banks was one of 139 Republicans to vote against certification of the 2020 election results, along with Jordan and Nehls.
The other two picks to the panel did not vote against certification.
Davis was one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, which was ultimately defeated when it didn't gain support of Senate Republicans. Armstrong was one of seven House Republicans who signed on to a Jan. 3 letter opposing efforts to invalidate or overturn the results of the election on Jan. 6.
They'll also be joined by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was one of only two Republicans in the House to vote to establish the committee. Cheney, who has been an outspoken critic of the "big lie" that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of the 2020 election, was appointed to the panel by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The seven Democrats on the panel include Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who as the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee will lead the panel; Elaine Luria of Virginia; Jamie Raskin of Maryland; Stephanie Murphy of Florida; Pete Aguilar, Adam Schiff, and Zoe Lofgren, all of California.
“I have accepted Leader McCarthy's appointment to this committee because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored. Among them, why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6?" Banks said in a statement released Monday.
The three-term Congressmen, who has been rapidly rising in prominence in the GOP since his appointment as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest Republican caucus in the House, wasted no time taking a partisan turn on the appointment.
“If Democrats were serious about investigating political violence, this committee would be studying not only the January 6 riot at the Capitol, but also the hundreds of violent political riots last summer when many more innocent Americans and law-enforcement officers were attacked. And of course, the committee would not overlook the Good Friday murder of USCP Officer Billy Evans that was perpetrated by a far-left extremist.
“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda," Banks said. "Even then, I will do everything possible to give the American people the facts about the lead up to January 6, the riot that day, and the responses from Capitol leadership and the Biden administration. I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”
Banks voted against creating a 9/11-style commission that would have been created with an even split of Democrats and Republicans and that was ultimately blocked when Senate Republicans voted against it.
Banks also voted against creation of the 13-member House committee.
Although he's never expressly stated he thinks fraud was at play, Banks had instead pointed his complaints toward election rules that were changed for the fall voting either by court order or by bipartisan election commissions empowered to make such changes, instead of by state legislatures.
Bipartisan state election commissions, like the one in Indiana, are generally empowered by their legislatures and the laws governing them to make some decisions regarding how elections are carried out in their states.
In a since-deleted tweet before the insurrection, Banks had posted that he was "looking forward to welcoming the thousands — maybe millions? — of supporters of Donald Trump here in Washington," adding that "The crowd coming is a powerful message to politicians in D.C. that things can't go back to 'normal' or business as usual."
As rioters battled law enforcement, stormed the Capitol and broke into the congressional chambers, Banks tweeted "Please pray for our country," with an American flag and praying hands emojis.
By 4 p.m. that day he was condemning the violence at the Capitol, tweeting: "Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Otherwise, Banks has rarely mentioned the events of Jan. 6, instead focusing most of his attention on other issues like immigration and economic matters.
A search of his @RepJimBanks Twitter account back to the start of this year shows only two mentions about the Jan. 6 events prior to his appointment to the commission — one in a March relation to voting changes being debated in Georgia that has nothing to do with the attack and one in May regarding a letter from his now committee-colleague Rep. Raskin claiming it was indicative of "the many shenanigans Democrats will pull to score partisan points if we let them run a Jan 6 commission."
He had advocated for removal of additional fencing and other security measures that were put in place after the attack.
