ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners approved on all three readings an ordinance allowing off-road vehicles to be able to travel on county roads.
The ordinance passed quite simply enough, following debate on whether golf carts were going to be allowed or even addressed in the ordinance.
As it stood, golf carts will end up with a split vote, if they ever come to a vote, with commissioners Lynne Liechty and Ken Shelton clearly on opposing sides, with Shelton clearly favoring carts. Wil Howard, president of the commissioners, didn’t show his cards during Tuesday’s discussion.
Howard, on more than one occasion, had to bring the discussion back to the matter at hand, which was an ordinance strictly about off-road vehicles, which took effect upon passage Tuesday.
“Is that where you’re going? You want golf carts?” Liechty asked Shelton.
“Yes, I do,” Shelton responded.
“I just want to clarify: This is not a golf cart ordinance,” Howard said.
After some discussion, it came back to Howard bringing the topic back to the ordinance at hand, on off-road vehicles.
“If you want to say no, we’re not going to listen to it ...,” Shelton said.
“We’re not going to listen to it,” Howard responded. “This (ordinance) is for just this particular type of vehicle. We can come back and look at golf carts.”
Some of the key elements commissioners included in the ordinance was a provision that the vehicles be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and be insured. Also, the vehicles must include seat belts installed by the manufacturer and roll bars. They must be driven by licensed drivers.
Other safety measures were also to be added into the ordinance that was fine-tuned by County Attorney Don Stuckey.
For years commissioners have debated whether to authorize use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on county roads. The past three sheriff’s administrations have all opposed golf carts for a variety of safety reasons.
Stuckey said there possibly might be a golf cart make or two that would qualify to be used under the ordinance because they include all of the features as an off-road vehicle. However, he said, there were few of them around because they cost, in some instances, as much as a car.
During the discussion Shelton was insistent on addressing golf carts in the ordinance and Liechty was not.
“This ordinance does not address golf carts. I think we need to take a hard look at that,” Shelton said.
Liechty’s version of addressing golf carts was quite the opposite.
“What I would do is put in ‘absolutely no golf carts’,” Liechty said. “I know where you’re going. We can’t approve everything on our roadways.”
The measure has been closely watched by lake communities and the towns that allow golf carts. Only Angola and Steuben County do not allow golf carts on their roads.
Brent Shull, Hamilton town manager, after the meeting said there were more than 500 golf carts and off-road vehicles registered in Hamilton. The town is able to charge a registration fee for the golf carts but not the off-road vehicles, which are registered with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Shelton said he’s heard about the issue from constituents.
“I received a call from a lady from Lake Gage. An elderly lady. She pleaded, ‘don’t take our golf carts away’,” Shelton said.
