ANGOLA — Terry Bradshaw, Four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback (Pittsburgh Steelers), two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, will deliver the address at Trine University's Commencement on May 6.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine's Angola campus.
The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a live stream of the event at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
"For generations, Terry Bradshaw has represented the best of professional football, both in his legendary exploits on the field and in his distinguished career in the announcing booth," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "We look forward to welcoming him to campus and to hearing the insights he has to share with our graduates and their families as he describes his commitment to the goals he has achieved and his dedication to excellence."
The only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bradshaw continues to defy an easy pigeonhole. Four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback (Pittsburgh Steelers), two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster for FOX on "Fox NFL Sunday." Enduringly popular actor, most recently in the box office smash comedy romance Failure to Launch. Add to that gospel/country singer motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, breeder of championship quarter horses.
No one can spiral them into the end zone like Bradshaw The first player chosen in the 1970 draft, the 6'3" Bradshaw became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history. He was the first quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships (1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980), making him a perfect 4-0 Super Bowl play, an extraordinary feat that has only been duplicated once, 10 years later, by Joe Montana. In those four performances, he completed 49 of 84 attempted passes (nine for touchdowns) for 932 yards (second all-time), with just three interceptions while amazingly calling his own plays, something rarely done when Bradshaw played and unheard of in today's NFL. He still holds the Super Bowl passing records for average gain per attempt in career (11.10 yards) and average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV). Bradshaw, a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV), was a four-time All-Pro. He retired prior to the 1984 season.
Widely acknowledged as today's preeminent NFL studio personality, Bradshaw segued to broadcasting as a guest commentator for CBS Sports' NFC postseason broadcasts (1980-82). He joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984, then became a studio analyst on "The NFL Today" for four seasons beginning in 1990. Currently his dual roles as co-host and analyst on "Fox NFL Sunday," he has been a primary force in making the show America's most-watched, and four-time Emmy Award-winning, NFL pregame program. In 2006, the nationally prominent Davies-Brown Index rated Terry to be the best-known broadcaster in all of sports. His work on "Fox NFL Sunday" earned him Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2009 and he was named TV Guide's Favorite Sportscaster in 1999. This hard work and dedication has made Bradshaw one of the most sought after personalities for TV talk shows and he has appeared on virtually every show on air, including numerous appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."
Along with his broadcasting career, Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, most recently Paramount's $100 million hit Failure to Launch, starring Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Bates, also lending his unique voice to the $250 million grossing animated film Robots. Previously, Bradshaw garnered kudos for his appearances in Hooper and Cannonball Run. His television roles including guest starring spots on "Everybody Loves Raymond," "8 Simple Rules," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Evening Shade," "Blossom," "Hardcastle and McCormick," "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." and "Married . . . With Children," along with his vocal contribution to an episode of "King of the Hill." Bradshaw hosted his own talk show, "The Home Team with Terry Bradshaw," the first talk show ever to debut simultaneously on network and syndicated television. Bradshaw starred with Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in the ABC Family telefilm Relative Chaos. He stars alongside Henry Winkler, William Shatner and George Foreman in 2016's top rated summer NBC reality show, "Better Late Than Never." Most recently, Bradshaw stars alongside Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, Christopher Walken and others in the road trip, buddy mystery comedy film Father Figures.
Bradshaw launched a successful singing career by recording four albums, two of which were top-selling gospel records nominated for Dove Awards. His cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" became a Top 10 country hit. He recorded a children's holiday album entitled "Terry Bradshaw Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole Family." He has also worked with superstar Willie Nelson on a cut for the NFL Country record which paired current and former NFL stars with renowned country artists.
An author of five books, Bradshaw easily brings his signature charm and charisma to the written page. They include his acclaimed autobiographies, "Looking Deep" (1989), "It's Only A Game" (2001) and "Keep it Simple" (2002), "No Easy Game" (1973) and "Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel" (1979). As a widely sought after motivational speaker, Bradshaw speaks to Fortune 500 companies and major corporations across the country. Energizing and motivating with his inspirational style, charisma and personality, Bradshaw has become one of the most sought after sports personality speaking today.
A native of Shreveport, LA, Bradshaw attended Woodlawn High School, the program that also produced former Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson. He went on to attend Louisiana Tech, where he still holds the single-season passing and total offense records. He was a first-team Associated Press All-America as a senior in 1970 and later that year received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Louisiana Tech.
Bradshaw has racked up numerous awards and honors during his long, diverse career and his work on behalf of those less fortunate has helped raise a tremendous amount of money and awareness while earning the gratitude and respect of countless charitable organizations. He was named NFL Player of the Year by The Associated Press, Sport magazine and the Maxwell Club of Philadelphia following his 1978 season with the Steelers; in 1979, he shared Sports Illustrated's Man of the Year award with Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In 1993, he won the NFL's Bert Bell Memorial Award for significant contributions made to the league. In 2001, Bradshaw added yet another prestigious distinction with the NFL Alumni's Career Achievement Award. Outside the realm of football, he was named 1999's Man of the Year by the Big Sisters of America, 2000's Father of the Year by the National Father's Day Council, and in October 2001 became the NFL's first and only player to receive a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Bradshaw spends his time at his home in Oklahoma with his wife Tammy. He has three daughters, Rachel, Erin and Lacey.
