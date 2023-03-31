FREMONT — For more than two years it has been known that ACRES Land Trust had planned to "retire" trails at certain preserves in its inventory.
Now that two popular preserves in Steuben County are set to close at the end of this year, some people are speaking out.
Those two preserves are Beechwood Nature Preserve near Pokagon State Park and Ropchan Wildlife Refuge south of Fremont and encircling Cemetery Lake.
Other properties in Steuben County that are to close on Dec. 31 include Ball Lake Nature Preserve near Ball Lake in the Hamilton area and Brammall Nature Preserve east of Angola.
Paul Beckwith, a retired Angola Middle School science teacher and strong advocate for public lands, was disappointed with the news, which was first announced in November 2020.
"How is shutting down public paths a good thing," Beckwith said. "When you're talking about losing trails ... it's never coming back."
With the announcement in 2020, ACRES said it planned on retiring trail systems at about 20 properties that don’t meet ACRES’ new visitor amenity standards.
"ACRES will continue to own, steward and permanently protect these places, and they'll remain available for research and ACRES-led outings. This decision was two years in the making and took into consideration our mission to protect land, proximity to other trail systems and quality vs. quantity of trails ACRES offers at its preserves," said Jason Kissel, executive director of ACRES.
In addition, ACRES plans to enhance the visitor experience at about 30 nature preserves over the next four years, including many throughout northeast Indiana.
The four-year plan includes improvements to signage, parking, trail maintenance and online maps and is part of ACRES' mission to inspire visitors to value, appreciate and support natural areas in the region, said a 2020 news release.
“We want visitors to access and navigate these natural areas with ease,” Kissel said in 2020. “Prominent signage and well-maintained gravel parking lots will let visitors know they have arrived at an ACRES property. Improved trail maintenance will allow you to enjoy the preserve experience without having to wonder if you’re on the mapped trail.”
A lifetime member of ACRES, who chose to remain anonymous, said he didn't like the use of the word "retire." He said it was only a euphemism for closing.
Kissel said consideration was also given to the public's ability to access other nearby trails. Trail retirements also consider size, flooding and other challenges, as well as low visitation. Public access will end at these properties, but ACRES will continue to dedicate the same level of stewardship to these areas, the news release said.
Beckwith disagreed on the popularity of Beechwood. It is busy much of the day and on weekends.
"During the pandemic you wouldn't believe how many people I would see at Beechwood," said Beckwith, who has led hikes with literally thousands of school children in every preserve in Steuben County.
Ropchan is also a popular preserve, said the unnamed ACRES member.
"I drive by there all the time and the parking lot always has cars in it, people stopping for a hike on their way home from work and what not," he said.
Beckwith compared the move to a mean old man who keeps children off of his lawn.
"They're saying, 'hey, kids, get off my trails,'" Beckwith said. "All I can say is it's short-sighted and mean-spirited."
While the Ball Lake preserve will close, Robb Hidden Canyon, also located at Ball Lake, will undergo improvements. It features a deep, natural ravine with a stream running through it on 87.5 protected acres. The trail is 1.7 miles long.
The Richard G. and Mary H. Culp Nature Preserve near Shipshewana has been closed along with Stark Nature Preserve near Howe and Detering Nature Preserve in Kendallville.
A full list of planned closures and those preserves slated for improvements are at acreslandtrust.org/raisingourstandards.
The 30-acre Lonidaw preserve on Allen Chapel Road in Kendallville and the 65-acre Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve have received updates, in 2021.
After the properties are closed, ACRES will reallocate funds and resources to the newly enhanced trails.
“The purpose of our trail systems is to connect people to our mission,” said Kissel. "We don’t want to miss opportunities to engage visitors. We want you to have a high-quality experience, gain an understanding of the work we do and learn how you can support the protection of natural areas.”
“Maintaining visitor amenities like trails and parking lots is a very small part of what we do. Protecting land involves keeping the property intact as well as natural resource management — how we maintain or enhance the health of our forests and wetlands. This includes invasive species removal and habitat restoration. That work will continue on every property, regardless of whether it’s open or closed to the public,” Kissel said.
ACRES occasionally hosts public events and members-only outings on closed preserves.
“Those properties are still worthy of visiting, but we’ll do it during the correct time of year and with a guide who can really explain the beauty of the property,” Kissel said.
