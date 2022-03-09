WASHINGTON — Speed kills, but when it comes to manufacturing, slow speed kills business, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb noted during remarks at a White House event Wednesday to discuss the bipartisan Innovation and Competition Act.
The governor expressed his wish, alongside President Joe Biden, that provisions in that legislation get signed into law sooner than later in hopes of helping alleviate bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector.
Holcomb was invited to Washington for a panel meeting with President Biden, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and leaders of companies in the semiconductor industry to discuss the bipartisan bill addressing U.S. technology and communications, foreign relations and national security, domestic manufacturing, education, trade, and other matters.
Holcomb attended in person with Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as company representatives from Whirlpool and Cummins, while officials from Micron and Samsung attended virtually.
The Innovation and Competition Act. which was authored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and co-authored by Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young, passed out of the U.S. Senate in June 2021 with split partisan support 68-32, but hasn’t been acted on in the House.
Indiana’s two Republican senators split on the vote, with Young voting yes and Sen. Mike Braun voting no.
The bill aims to “establish a new Directorate for Technology and Innovation in the National Science Foundation, to establish a regional technology hub program, to require a strategy and report on economic security, science, research, innovation, manufacturing, and job creation, to establish a critical supply chain resiliency program” as well as other purposes.
In February, the House passed a similar subject matter bill, the America COMPETES Act of 2022, although that measure passed through on party lines — just one Republican voted for it — with all seven Indiana Republicans, including northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, voting against it, and the state’s two Democratic reps voting in favor.
On Wednesday, Biden called for lawmakers to come together on the two different measures and work out differences to get something signed into law.
Sen. Young has been working to get the issue into a conference committee of lawmakers from the House and Senate to try to work out a compromise on the bill in hopes of finding language that’s agreeable to both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers.
“We’re seeing the revitalization of American manufacturing especially in the industrial Midwest,” Biden said. “Our economy created 432,000 new manufacturing jobs in America since we took office and today, companies are choosing to build new factories here, here in the United States when just a few years ago they would have built them overseas.”
One industry America has lost over time is in semiconductor production, electronic components that are in a surprisingly large amount of products today, from cell phones, to automobiles to all kinds of appliances both large and small.
Global disruption in semiconductor production causes manufacturing delays in numerous industries. Shortages affecting the auto industry have been particularly pronounced, with the president noting that one third of U.S. inflation numbers have been from rises in auto prices impacted by the inability to produce new vehicles.
“There’s perhaps no production more important than reclaiming America’s leadership and owning our future than semiconductors,” Biden said. “We barely produce 10% of these computer chips despite being a leader on chip design and research, this puts us at the mercy of shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, but we have an opportunity, we have an opportunity to reclaim the position of leadership,” Biden said.
Holcomb had a chance to speak first after the president’s opening remarks, talking about how the Midwest Rust Belt has since been revived to become a shiny new belt buckle, with states like Indiana being a major core of the U.S. manufacturing sector.
“We’re heavy intensive in manufacturing, No. 1 per capita for a state like Indiana. Five auto OEMs, medical devices, the list just goes on and on and on,” Holcomb said. “It’s been said that speed kills and in this sense, slow speed kills. We need to get this done, we need to get in on your desk, we need to get it signed so we can not just catch up with the competition but lead. We know a little something about this in Indiana. We’ve got the Indy 500. We like to go fast.”
President Biden interrupted to interject a note that oil prices and gasoline dipped on Wednesday after spiking much of Tuesday — as well as adding he’d like the opportunity to drive at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — before Holcomb continued to discuss partnership across the state and programs Indiana offers to support the industrial complex including top engineering schools in Purdue University and Rose Hulman University, a community college network for job and skills training and research facilities like the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane.
Other panelists and the president discussed for about a half hour total before the event ended.
