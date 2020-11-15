LAGRANGE — A traffic stop in the area of C.R. 300N and C.R. 50W in LaGrange County resulted in the arrest of three people on Friday.
At approximately 8:33 p.m., an officer with the LaGrange Police Department stopped a 1998 Ford Explorer and deployed his K9 for a free air sniff of the vehicle, said a news release. The K9 alerted to the vehicle and officers searched it.
During the course of this investigation, officers allegedly discovered a 9mm handgun, approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and various other items in the vehicle.
Arrested and lodged in the LaGrange County Jail were the following:
• Lillian Marie Shaeffer, Level 2 felony charge alleging dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony charge alleging possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony charge alleging possession of hypodermic needles.
• Jason Dean Sparks, Level 4 felony charge alleging possession of a firearm without a permit, Level 6 felony charge alleging possession of hypodermic needle, Class A misdemeanor charge alleging possession of marijuana and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Tessa Renee Clay, Level 6 felony charges alleging possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge alleging possession of marijuana and a Class C misdemeanor charge alleging possession of paraphernalia.
Charges alleged by police are preliminary charges. The LaGrange County Prosecutor will review the case and is responsible for filing formal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.