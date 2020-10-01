ANGOLA — The October Republican breakfast will continue as a “Coffee on the Circle” event at party headquarters at 45 S. Public Square on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
A light breakfast will be served.
Guest speaker is Tinisha N. Weigelt, district director for Rep. Jim Banks, congressman representing the 3rd District in Indiana.
Weigelt is a native of Tennessee. She worked in Tennessee state government, in public relations and eventually became a congressional aide. She was named district director for Banks in February 2018.
Weigelt relocated from Washington to Roanoke in 2006 with her husband, Matthew, and two sons, James-Lawrence and Isaac. Since then, she has been a local community leader. She has served numerous community groups and is a member of the 2017-2018 class of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series.
