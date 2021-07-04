You can almost smell the popcorn, taste the ice cream, the greasy but good fair food and hear the crack and screech of fireworks.
Many area festivals and fairs are slated to return in 2021 after COVID-19 wiped out most events a year ago.
“Things are definitely happening in LaGrange County,” said Phyllis Youga, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Shipshewana’s MayFest went off well, with some new events planned and returning events forthcoming.
“We are seeing a great response,” Youga said. “We are very pleased with the recovery.” The popular flea market in Shipshewana resumed in May at 85% capacity. Businesses she’s talked to are also happy with the rebound.
“We’re looking forward to a successful Angola Balloons Aloft and the rest of the events that are being held this year,” added June Julian of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
“There’s been a lot of pent-up demand, and people are really happy to get out and enjoy all the great things we have to offer here in Steuben County.”
Several area events have already wrapped up or are in progress this weekend. The Chain O’Lakes Festival in Albion and Avilla Freedom Festival have taken place. The inaugural Butler Barbecue Festival happened Saturday, while Garrett Heritage Days and Stroh Days conclude today. Several fireworks displays were planned yesterday and tonight throughout the four-county region.
That doesn’t mean the fun is over; the calendar remains filled with fun activities into the fall.
The popular Balloons Aloft event returns to Angola Friday and Saturday, with a hot air balloon competition at Angola High School; special shaped balloons and paid, tethered rides; a car show and kids zone. Each day includes morning and evening balloon launches and evening illuminations.
The LaGrange and Noble county 4H fairs will take place simultaneously July 10-17 in LaGrange and Kendallville.
The St. Joe Pickle Festival takes place July 15-17 next to Riverdale Elementary School. The event celebrates Sechler’s Pickles with several themed activities, including a pickle derby and pickle people decorating contest. The St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club even makes its special pickle ice cream.
The Steuben County 4H fair takes place July 16-22.
The Vermont Settlement Festival returns to Orland July 24. The event includes a parade, primitive village, a mud volleyball tournament, food and games.
August will be extremely busy with festivals in every county.
Ashley-Hudson Days is Aug. 2-3. The Wolf Lake Onion Days event takes place Aug. 5-7 at Wolf Lake Park. Butler Days is set for Aug. 12-14. The Rome City Chautauqua Days Festival is Aug. 13-15.
The Fairy Gnome and Troll Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 in Kendallville. The Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Association of LaGrange will present its 36th annual steam and gas show Aug. 12-14 at the LaGrange County 4H fairgrounds.
The month wraps up with a summer festival in Hamilton on Saturday, Aug. 28. There will be a road race, arts and crafts, a car show and an evening street dance.
Turning to September, a number of events are on the calendar.
The annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival brings together classic Auburns, Cords and Duesenberg automobiles to downtown Auburn and to the ACD Museum on South Wayne Street Sept. 2-5.
Two car auctions take place in early September: Auburn Fall by RM Auctions is Sept. 2-5 at Auburn Auction Park, and The Auburn Auction by Worldwide Auctioneers, is Sept. 3-4 at Kruse Plaza, Auburn.
The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is set for Sept. 3-6 in the downtown area. Ligonier is also the site for the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous. The event takes place Sept. 10-11 at the Stone’s Trace Historical Society and Museum.
The Kendallville car show is Sept. 11 in downtown Kendallville. The Albion Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in downtown Albion, with Cromwell Days set to take place Sept. 24-25.
The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and DeKalb County 4H show take place Sept. 27-Oct. 2 in downtown Auburn and at the fairgrounds. The event includes a queen contest, carnival rides, games, elephant ears, sugary doughnuts, musical entertainment and more.
Steuben County has several events in September. The Cruise to the Monument event, featuring classic cars on the public square, is Sept. 15. The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association will conduct a “splash-in” Sept. 18-19 at Potawatomi Inn in Pokagon State Park. An autumn harvest hoedown, featuring square dancing for all ages, will take place Sept. 26 at Pokagon.
The popular Kendallville Apple Festival is set to return Oct. 2-3. This attraction began in 1985 and is filled with entertainers at several locations. Performances include marionettes, dulcimer players, puppets, cloggers and more. The festival also includes festival food, a ladies skillet throw, tomahawk throw, frog flipping, apple rings and apple tosses.
Corn School returns to downtown LaGrange Oct. 5-9. Butler’s Harvest Festival takes place Oct. 9.
Garrett’s Christmas parade is Saturday, Nov. 20, featuring horse-drawn floats. Auburn’s Christmas parade is Tuesday, Nov. 23, with the lighting of the Frosty the Snowman in Courtyard Park. Kendallville’s Christmas parade is Saturday, Dec. 4. The Shipshewana Ice Festival could return in December, but dates have not been announced.
