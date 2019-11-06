INDIANAPOLIS — Trine University Spanish lecturer Ana Boman went to Indianapolis on Saturday to receive the 2019 Indiana Outstanding Spanish Teacher of the Year award from the Indiana Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
Boman is the first to win the inaugural award in the university category.
As part of the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association's 51st annual conference, themed this year “Small World, Big Ideas,” Boman was also presented with the IFLTA's 2019 Indiana Foreign Language Teacher of the Year at the collegiate level.
"I was pleasantly surprised," said Boman, speaking Wednesday during the Angola Rotary Club meeting. Boman, an Auburn resident, has been a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club for about 20 years.
"Rotary provides us with a lot of opportunities to really be the best we can be," said Boman. When she served as president of her club, her project was creating an international connection with the town of Guanajuato in her native country of Mexico. The outreach provides dental care in rural communities in cooperation with Kendallville dentist Dr. Doug Jansen. The project was supported by Rotary clubs across northeastern Indiana, including Angola.
"I think Ana is exemplary of what all Rotarians can be," said Angola club President Bobbi Grill, noting that member Sandy Sanborn will soon be participating in a Rotary Friendship Exchange in South America.
Boman said Rotary enhanced her leadership skills, social connections, professional development and confidence.
After about a decade teaching at Trine, Boman said she has been given the opportunity to expand, from teaching English as a Second Language her first years to immersing students in Spanish studies. She was instrumental in the creation of a Spanish minor at Trine, which will be offered starting next year.
