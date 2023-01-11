ANGOLA — Steuben County employees will see a boost in their paychecks soon after the Steuben County Council gave final approval that will appropriate bonuses.
Using American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the county in 2021 by the President Joseph Biden administration, the Council approved $350,000 in an additional appropriation to cover the bonuses, which was probably more than was needed to cover the cost.
"I appreciate the Council and Commissioners putting this forward," said Rick Shipe, president of the Council.
He said the approval showed county employees that their trials and tribulations of getting through the COVID-19 pandemic were appreciated.
The Council and Board of Commissioners worked on the plan starting in the summer when budget discussions began.
Council members eventually worked a schedule for bonuses based on an employee's status as full time or part time. In order to receive the bonus, people had to be employed through the end of the year.
Here is the bonus schedule approved by the Council:
• Full-time employees received $1,000
• Part-time employees working 100-499 hours receive $250
• Part-time employees working 500-999 hours receive $350
• Part-time employees working 1,000-1,500 hours receive $500
The Council also amended the 2023 salary ordinance in order to make the payments to the employees.
Meanwhile, the Council also gave final approval to Highway Engineer Chip Porter to pursue a grant to bring on an intern to the department.
The program will cost the county about $20,000 but half of that will be covered by a grant through the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's Institute for Workforce Excellence intern program.
It will also cost the county about $1,250 for a tablet for the intern to use.
The first main assignment for the intern will be to start working on inventorying the county's culverts. This will help with watershed work across the county.
The intern will work 40 hours a week in the summer and up to 12 hours a week during the school year. It is presumed that the county will draw its intern from Trine University.
Porter has said previously that he would like to permanently establish an internship in his department to free him up to work on more complex projects.
