ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission granted a conditional approval for the development of a new automobile-oriented business Belle Tire in on 135 E. Wendell Jacob Avenue.
Belle Tire’s proposal included demolition of existing buildings and construction of a new 9,800-square-foot, single-story brick and cast stone veneer building with related infrastructure improvements at 135 E. Wendell Jacob Ave., northeast quadrant of the North Wayne Street and Wendell Jacob Avenue intersection, across from Applebee’s.
Belle Tire is a century old company from Michigan that started in 1922. The company currently employs more than 2,000 people and has more than 130 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, said the company during its development request.
The company is currently expanding to 13 new Illinois locations and two Indiana locations along with the one Angola. Belle sells and installs passenger vehicle tires, automotive parts and offers minor automotive repairs such as brakes, alignments, batteries, shocks and struts and oil changes.
Belle Tire said that no major engine, transmission repair or body work was to be conducted in the facility, and all repair and installation work was taking place inside the building. If vehicles were to be left overnight, which happens rarely, they were stored inside.
Scrap tires, said the company, are stored in a specifically designated area inside the facility, and floor drains in the service area are connected to an oil and water separator to prevent any unapproved chemicals from reaching the sewer system. No outdoor displays are used, said Belle Tire.
Additional improvements to the property will include 58 parking spaces on the west and southeast facade of the building, expanded driveway area for delivery and turn around needs, and dumpster enclosure, said Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning Department Jennifer Barclay.
The facility will also be accompanied by a range of landscaping and a detention pond, and it will be properly lighted with full-cut-off fixtures, said Barclay.
She mentioned that the property was currently zoned C2, which is medium to large general commercial, and adjacent properties are zoned C2, C1, which is small to medium general commercial, and I2, moderate intensity industrial.
The surrounding property uses, said Barclay, include restaurants, medium intensity retail, high intensity retail, manufacturing and distribution and the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
Christopher Enright, from Enright Architects that represented Belle Tire at the Planning Commission meeting, said that the proposed project was a relatively typical development for Belle Tire.
He said that their company was also engaged in a lot of developments throughout the Midwest with Meijer and with Menards, and this particular project. Representatives of both Belle Tire and Enright Architects were available to answer questions.
Staff concluded that they were supportive of the request with a few minor items that need to be addressed, namely completing platting with proper dedication of right-of-way of 45 feet along Wendell Jacob Avenue prior to the issuance Certificate of Occupancy, receiving a permit from the Indiana Department of Transportation for work within the SR 127 right-of-way, and keeping public sidewalks remain outside of the adjacent rights-of-way.
