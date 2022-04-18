Jason Soderland, left, and Rebecca Dixon of architectural firm RQAW, Fishers, presents samples of the brick that will be used in the construction of the new Steuben County judicial center on Monday before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. The red brick will be the main field and the lighter brick is an accent that will create bands around the building. Seated at the desk are commissioners Lynne Liechty, from left, Wil Howard and Ken Shelton.