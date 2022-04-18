ANGOLA — “Timeless,” is how the design of the new Steuben County judicial center was described in Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Those were the words board President Wil Howard had following a presentation by the interior designer working on the project, Mitsch Design, Carmel.
“It’s somewhat timeless,” Howard said following a slide presentation.
“It’s very well done and, as you say, timeless,” echoed Dave Jankowski, who’s with construction management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, that’s working on the project.
Though there were no new price estimates for the project — the last had it in the $25 million to $26 million range, down from the initial cost of $27.8 million — the materials being presented by Mitsch were a reduction from the original plans.
“I think Mitsch has brought some really good ideas that will save some money,” said Rebecca Dixon, of building architect RQAW, Fishers.
Most notably, the latest design incorporates much more drywall that a previous iteration, said April Eldridge of Mitsch.
Mitsch and RQAW officials brought in samples of the materials that are going to be used.
Still, there were many materials that exude a certain amount of style, perhaps elegance, to the building that will be constructed on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
There will be wood accents in a variety of areas that will have a rich appearance. The wood will be carried throughout much of the building, but in particular, it will be used as a subtile wayfinding system. There will be floor-to-ceiling wood paneling that will signal one’s arrival to courtrooms.
Remaining from original designs is a monumental railing system that gives an elegant appearance.
Elsewhere, porcelain tiling that resembles marble but is much more durable is planned for public areas in the main lobby and will give way to carpeting and vinyl floor planking in public and employee areas elsewhere in the building, greatly trimming the cost. Carpet tile was selected for outside of courtrooms to cut down on noise.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.