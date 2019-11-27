Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jamie L. Odell, 52, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Raymond A. Spaulding, 31, of the 8000 block of East Metz Road, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
• Amber L. Tritch, 30, of the 4000 block of South Sandman Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
