Caramels sold by Holy Family Episcopal Church
ANGOLA — The women of Holy Family Episcopal Church have been making soft caramels as a holiday fundraiser for over 35 years.
They are currently available at Namaste Salon, 227 N. Wayne St., Angola, and by calling the church at 665-5067. They cost $5 for a half pound and $9 for a pound.
The money earned helps support local charitable organizations and the church.
SonLight hosting Christmas Eve service
ANGOLA — The annual Christmas Eve service at SonLight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Themed “The Light of the World,” the service will feature elements for all ages, including songs by the children of the KidZone ministry, traditional Christmas carols, a short message and a family-friendly retelling of the Christmas story with the children at the front of the sanctuary. The service, which will last approximately one hour, will end with a time of prayer, reflection and candle-lighting.
Care will be provided for children 2 years old and under.
SonLight Community Church is a nondenominational church; for details, visit sonlightcommunity.com.
