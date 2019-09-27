LAKE JAMES — SPEAK for the Earth, Trine University’s environmental club, invites everyone to join in a cleanup day at Pokagon State Park.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. students will meet in the Pokagon nature center and spread out through the park to pick up trash left through the busy summer season.
Last year, around 50 students participated, said SPEAK advisor Brandy DePriest.
“A lot of the football team came out,” she said.
Those involved in Trine sports, clubs, fraternities sororities and other groups must put in philanthropic hours, said DePriest, and a day at the park may be a fun option for them.
Members of the public who want to join them are welcome to contribute. There are plenty of trails in the park that can be canvassed, so DePriest said the more the merrier.
“We will provide bags, but not gloves,” she said.
The nature center will be considered the center of operations for the cleanup day. Refreshments will be available there after the work is done, said DePriest.
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort for America’s public lands.
Saturday evening, 7:30-10 p.m., the day will be capped off with the annual Harvest Hoe Down at the South Beach parking lot. There will be music by the Prairie Fire String Band, square dancing and a campfire.
A square dance caller will lead the steps. No experience is necessary to get involved in the square dancing.
Local Boy Scout Troop 125 will be selling hot dogs and other refreshments. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are recommended. In case of bad weather, this event will be held in the Civilian Conservation Corps Shelter near the lot.
