Today
• Drug Free Steuben, 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85682572121 Meeting ID: 856 8257 2121
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
• Angola Investment Fund Account Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m. Followed by executive.
