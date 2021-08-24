ANGOLA — After a year of austerity due to the COVID-19 pandemic that pretty much flat-lined Steuben County government, department heads presented their 2022 budgets to the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
The Council's annual first hearing on the budget saw a variety of requests, from updated equipment needs from Steuben County Surveyor Mike Ruff to a number of requests for new personnel.
In addition, many department heads and elected department heads discussed a proposed new employment pay structure that's being put in place after following another system for about two decades.
While a work in progress, the council is looking at a system that rewards employees for longevity. What that's going to look like has yet to be determined.
"It hasn't been explained as to how it's going to work," Auditor Kim Meyers said.
"We haven't made any official (decision)," Council President Rick Shipe said. "We have not decided that yet."
Councilwoman Ruth Beer tallied up the requests for new employees and her calculation put it at nine people, which included a couple part-time employees.
"There's usually a request for more employees," Shipe said.
The county has kept a lid on hiring the past few years.
"We've been really stingy," Councilman Jim Getz said, adding that department heads have tended to ask for fewer new people.
The Clerk of Courts office has actually shed three employees due to automation of court filing systems. Yet other burdens have shifted to offices like the prosecutor's.
For some departments, like the Prosecutor's Office, outside forces — in this instance, crime — tend to dictate some of the spending. With the prospect of two murder trials in the coming year, expenses could escalate. The pandemic has forced the courts to not hold trials, so that has kept expenses down this year.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the pandemic has brought a surge in crime, particularly domestic violence and crimes involving alcohol.
"I have never seen as many domestic violence cases in my whole life," Musser said.
When it comes to alcohol offenses, Musser said, "Unfortunately they're not staying inside when they do their drinking. ... The work has expanded, expanded."
Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department, requested raises ranging from 3% to 6% for her staff. She also requested an increase in the per diem for board of health members from $50 a meeting to $65 a meeting. They meet four times a year, and sometimes in an emergency session.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson requested a 3% pay raise for his staff along with a $200 longevity bump.
A couple years ago the Sheriff's Office was allowed by the council to increase the base pay of officers and jailers in hopes of retaining staff.
Robinson said the program has worked. His turnover was about 15 officers and jailers total a year and now less than a handful a year.
"I don't have the turnover I had before," Robinson said.
On the other end of the scale, Purdue Extension Steuben County has requested a flatlined budget for 2022, said Tami Mosier, Extension educator.
Budget workshop meetings, where council members work to get the budget down to a manageable level, are scheduled for Sept. 8-10. The Sept. 10 meeting might not be necessary.
Final adoption will come during the Oct. 12 regular meeting of the council.
