It is called the serviceberry tree for a reason. When the tree bloomed it signaled to the pioneers that the frost was out of the ground and the settlers that had died during the winter could have a funeral service and be buried. The serviceberry tree in my front yard was planted by Angola Middle School sixth graders. They are now college sophomores.
That serviceberry is blooming. Today it signals to us that it is Arbor Day. It is the only holiday for students.
That means that this year it will not be Arbor Day as we know it.
This year no student will receive the highest honor. For a student to wear the Smokey the Bear outfit, 10 federal mandates must be strictly followed. One law is that the person that wears the costume is not allowed to talk. One year I had a group that was designated Smokey Security and these boys were as serious as the Secret Service guarding the president. I had one Smokey tell me that “Everyone was coming up to me and talking to me, even the popular kids that never paid any attention to me before.”
This year there will be no meet and greet with the public. No speech from the mayor. No arborist with a hard hat, truck with an emblem on the door, flashing light on the cab roof, caution work crew ahead sign, and James Bond gizmos like the scope that the students could aim at the top of a tree and it would give the height of the tree and how far away one was standing from it. No hugs from happy homeowners. No photographs. No thank you cards from total strangers. We say no thank you to homeowners that tried to pay us for planting their tree.
For some students, it was the hardest work they did all school year. I remember dragging that white pine with the massive root ball up a hill and across a yard like Sisyphus. Townspeople have handed out leftover stale Easter candy to us. One year we encountered a man that has a school named after him — the late Art Ryan.
This year there will not be an opportunity for students to demonstrate leadership in ways that just cannot be duplicated inside a classroom. Our class was in the Northcrest neighborhood and it was past 2 p.m. I gave the order for my homeroom to run back to school or miss their bus. Then Jacob and Miles agreed to a final mission. They would go one block further away from the safety of the herd and plant that last tree on our job list.
Years ago the Angola High School National Honor Society would partner with us and were role models as they hauled equipment from one planting location to another. A class reunion of sorts, our students always enjoyed their brief bathroom breaks at Hendry Park and Carlin Park elementary schools.
This year will not have the same stories. Students won’t have the best lesson ever about soil and glacial till. Name a soil type from sand to muck to clay, we have dug into it. They won’t get to see our first Arbor Day tree, a pine on the west side of the middle school grounds. Look for the one with limbs clear down to the ground level. They won’t get to lug shovels and buckets and tarps and pull wagons past our first Arbor Day trees planted off campus.
The seventh grade planted 63 pink and white flowering dogwoods along the Ralph Martin Trail between Angola Middle School and Friendship Park. Fifty of those trees and one student remain today. Seventh-grader Ryan Stellhorn helped plant those trees on a raw and bitter day. He is now the assistant principal and athletic director at AMS.
I won’t get to share the work of my former students. Besides the serviceberry in the front yard, our yard has three redbud trees and two dogwoods.
This year, safe at home, students will go online. It is called logging on, but this is our first Arbor Day with no real logs. We will watch some how-to-plant-a-tree videos. We will create a list of benefits of trees. They will visit the National Arbor Day website. There is an Arbor Day Farm with the Lied Lodge, sort of a tree-themed Magic Kingdom in Nebraska. Some creative students may act out the play “Trees: A Joy Forever,” written by Virginia Ott and Susan Kneale. There will be no live audience.
The serviceberry is in bloom. It is Arbor Day.
I had a student tell me that Arbor Day is the time when we bring life into our community.
I wish our students could bring life into our community this year. I wish I could say, “Stop smashing that earthworm in their face.” “Stop throwing grass.” “What do you mean there are only four shovels? We had five when we started.”
