Heavy snow created slippery driving conditions throughout northeast Indiana this morning.
While the expected snow didn’t start until around 7 a.m., when the flakes began to fly, roads became treacherous.
At 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, all of Steuben and Noble counties and parts of DeKalb and LaGrange counties were forecast to receive between 5-7 inches. The northwestern corner of LaGrange was in the 4-6 inch range while the southeastern corner of DeKalb was in the 6-9 inch range.
In the Angola area, even without a final official total, it was visibly the greatest single snowfall of the season, besting the earlier mark of about 2 inches in December.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties remained under a winter storm warning. The forecast anticipated snowfall amounts between 5-9 inches possible. LaGrange County was under a winter weather advisory, with expected snowfall between 3-6 inches.
There were numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs on Interstates 69 and 469 and U.S. 30, according to police scanner traffic.
“This morning, it was relatively quiet. Around noon or so, they started coming in one after another,” DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said.
“We’ve had numerous slide-offs on the interstate, but we’ve been able to manage. We put on an extra person or two to help out.”
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said an area of moderate to heavy snowfall set up between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, with amounts of 1 to 2 inches an hour possible.
In some areas, visibility was restricted to less than a mile, the National Weather Service said.
For the second time this week, most schools in the four-county area closed due to weather.
The weather also caused some locations to either close early or not open at all.
The Northeastern Center, with locations in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, closed as of noon. Others, such as the Butler and Waterloo public libraries, did not open at all in anticipation of the weather.
Trine University in Angola held classes as normal, but Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne announced their campuses would be closed. The University of Saint Francis moved in-person classes online Wednesday.
