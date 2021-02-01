10 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Christopher A. Davis, 42, of the 700 block Summit Street, Defiance, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury.
• Joseph N. Donovan, 19, of the 900 block of Red Cloner Drive, Aurora, Illinois, arrested in the 600 block of West C.R. 155S, on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
• Gabrielle Douglas, 21, of the 200 block of East Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of residential entry and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Chadwick S. Ensley, 33, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 980E, Wolcottville, arrested on C.R. 100E at U.S. 20, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Donovan I. Franz, 21, of the 100 block, of Oak Drive, Napoleon, Ohio, arrested in the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Steven R. Schmidt, 43, of the 100 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, arrested at the Crooked Lake beach on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Crystal R. Schroeder, 37, of the 4100 block of West C.R. 104S, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Christa A. Yale, 27, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 100N, LaGrange, arrested on Reed Road at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Preston A. Young, 35, of the 1500 block of Coopersville Ridge Road, Monticello, Kentucky, arrested on a warrant alleging two felony counts of child molesting.
