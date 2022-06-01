ANGOLA — Anthony Vasaturo, assistant professor of mathematics at Trine University, is releasing a series of talks discussing the proof of Fermat's Last Theorem, which eluded mathematicians for more than 350 years.
The presentations are available on YouTube.
First proposed by a theorem by French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in the 1630s, Fermat's Last Theorem states that no three positive integers a, b and c are solutions to the equation an + bn = cn , where n is an integer greater than 2. Fermat stated the theorem in the margin of a copy of Arithmetica, an ancient Greek text on mathematics, and claimed he had a proof too large to fit in that space. (See illustration for the actual equation.)
However, the proof eluded mathematicians until British mathematician Andrew Wiles successfully developed and published one in the mid-1990s. The proof was considered by some to be the greatest mathematics accomplishment in the 20th century.
