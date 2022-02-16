ANGOLA — Springlike temperatures early today with rain are expected to give way to a return to winter as parts of northeast Indiana are under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is calling for 6-10 inches of snow in LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties with lesser amounts in DeKalb County, which is under a winter weather advisory.
Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan are also covered in the warning area.
Two weeks ago, a winter storm dumped about 10 inches of snow on much of northeast Indiana.
Conditions could become treacherous today. This afternoon, rain is expected to give way to freezing rain, followed by wet, heavy snow through the evening.
The worst of the weather could come as students are leaving school and people are starting their evening commutes home from work.
Wind speeds could also complicate matters. Winds with gusts of up to 35 mph are forecast for LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Branch and Hillsdale counties while in DeKalb they are expected to experience gusts up to 30 mph.
The system will be short lived. After highs in the mid-20s on Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.
Rain mixed with snow is forecast for Monday night and Tuesday.
