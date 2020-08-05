ANGOLA — The Powers Church and Cemetery Association has been awarded a $25,000 grant to rehabilitate the bell tower and steeple of the 1876 wood-frame church, it was announced Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has awarded 14 federal Historic Preservation Fund grants totaling more than $481,000 for historic preservation and archaeology projects in Indiana communities.
“This project has been a community project,” said Marcia Powers, who serves on the committee that maintains the church. “Lots of people have made this possible. I want to thank all of the people who have supported us in so many different ways over the years. We have such a wonderful community.”
Powers Church had to make a dollar-for-dollar match for the funds, but has yet to hit the $25,000 mark.
“We’re very close to make to the match, but we would appreciate it if we could get over the top,” Powers said.
To make donations to the project, send them to either the Steuben County Community Foundation, with Powers Church noted on checks, or to Powers Church, 8040 E. C.R. 40S, Angola IN 46703.
In most cases, most of the grants required a dollar-for-dollar match of local or private funds for a total projected investment of $929,000 in cultural resource projects across the state. In addition to Powers Church, DeKalb County Commissioners received a $50,000 grant for rehabilitation of the Spencerville Covered Bridge, which was built in 1873.
Funding comes from the National Park Service, a unit of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to the states through its Historic Preservation Fund Program. Since 2000, the state has awarded $11 million to assist more than 500 important heritage preservation projects across Indiana.
When combined with local matching funds, this represents investment of more than $23 million into preservation of Indiana’s heritage.
The Powers Church was built as part of the community established by the Powers brothers and served the community until the early 20th century.
A committee to save and protect the church formed in the 1970s and found the church to be almost entirely intact, with original interior features and décor.
The committee has carefully maintained the church since then, but there is water infiltration and wood rot evident in the steeple and bell tower, which is threatening these prominent features as well as interior spaces with original finishes.
The scope of work includes inspecting and reinforcing the structural portion of the tower and steeple, and repairing damaged and rotted woodwork that clads the steeple and bell tower. Powers said the work probably won’t happen until next spring.
Much support for the grant was provided, including many people who wrote letters and donated to the project.
“The response has been just amazing,” Powers said. “So many people in the community wrote letters.”
Donations have been big and small, from people of all walks of life, Powers said.
“The youngest one was a little neighbor boy who gave us $5. He said, ‘I’m sorry. This is all I have to give,”’ Powers said.
Since its restoration in the 1970s, Powers Church has been home to four services each year. Some 50-100 pastors from the region have led the services. Summer services are usually followed by an ice cream social.
“It’s some place where you can go and have quietude, it’s some place where you can go for peace and quiet these days,” Powers said.
In addition to scheduled services, the site has served as a venue for many weddings.
“It’s surprising, too, how many people are related to people buried in the cemetery there,” Powers added.
The church is run totally by volunteer labor and fund raising. It does not have electricity and is heated for a holiday service by a wood stove. All furnishings are of the period, including the wallpaper. Much of the glass in the windows is original.
