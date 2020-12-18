ANGOLA — Three Battle Creek, Michigan residents went to Steuben County Jail Thursday due to their alleged involvement in the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
Zachary Kelly, 23, and Taylor N. Dembski, 22, are both charged with Level 6 felony auto theft. The charge carries up to a 2 1/2 year sentence. A passenger, Ciera Carr, 19, is charged with misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. While marijuana and its accessories are legal in Michigan, their possession remains illegal in Indiana.
Steuben County Sheriff's Department was alerted to the theft of a 2015 Ford Fiesta from where it had been left at the pumps at a gas station in the 5000 block of S.R. 127 Friday afternoon. Within 10 minutes, Deputy Abigail Youpel arrived at the scene and while she was talking to the victim, a black SUV allegedly sped by, arousing Youpel's suspicion.
Youpel initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of S.R. 727 and S.R. 127, near the entrance to Pokagon State Park, and arrested Dembski and Carr with assistance from other deputies. The vehicle Dembski was driving had tinted windows, the registration number had been obscured and the license plate spray painted, say court documents.
Dembski allegedly admitted to dropping Kelly off at the gas station to steal a vehicle. Dembski told Youpel where they planned to rendezvous — at another gas station near the junction of Interstate 69 and U.S. 20, say court documents.
Angola Police Officer Brian Noll identified what appeared to be the stolen vehicle parked behind the gas station in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street then found Kelly inside the building, say court documents. Noll drew his pistol and ordered Kelly to put his hands in the air, and Kelly complied, say court documents.
All three were arraigned Monday afternoon by Steuben County Magistrate Judge Randy Coffey. Kelly and Dembski both must post a $3,000 bail for their release from jail. Both are set for hearings in Steuben Superior Court on April 5. Public defender Anthony Kraus was appointed to represent Dembski and Cedric Hollabaugh was appointed to defend Kelly.
