ANGOLA — Boats that currently fly under Indiana's registration radar would have to pay an annual fee if legislation authored by Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, becomes law.
Also, a law proposed by Rep. David Abbott, R-Albion, would put more strict regulations on wake boarding and wake surfing — the act of surfing behind the wake of a boat.
Abbott's proposal, if passed, would allow lakeside property owners to petition the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to restrict or even ban wake boarding or surfing on a lake.
Glick's Senate Bill 266, which would have greater reach, would establish an annual $30 user fee for watercraft that are registered outside of Indiana that are in state for no more than 60 consecutive days in a calendar year.
Current law says any boat kept in Indiana for 60 days or more must be registered in the state.
The registration must paid with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The bill has passed out of the Natural Resources Committee that Glick chairs.
Abbott's bill could allow lakeside property owners to petition the DNR to regulate wake boarding and wake surfing activity.
The proposed law would allow property owners to restrict the days of the week allowed for wake boarding or surfing, the time of day, distance from shore or institute an outright ban on all or part of a lake.
Another section of Abbott's bill would prohibit wake boarding or wake surfing between sunset and sunrise. Currently most recreational activity is regulated by the prohibition of driving a boat at greater than 10 mph after dark. However, particularly with wake surfing, the boats pulling surfers typically travel at less than 10 mph but throw off sizeable wakes. This allows operation after dark.
In another part of the law, because of the 10 mph technicality, wake sports can technically occur on smaller lakes that have speed restrictions. Under Abbott's legislation, this would not be allowed on lakes from 70-300 acres unless that lake has a speed exemption that allows for high speed boating during certain hours of the day. In that case, wake boarding and wake surfing could only take place during those hours, which are typically in the afternoons.
Abbott's bill would also expand the type of boat that can be used for wake surfing. Currently, they only boats that can be used for wake surfing are inboards because the propellers do not extend past the boat's transom. The bill would allow use of boats with outboard motors or those with outdrive units that do not extend past a swim platform.
Glick's Senate Bill 266 also includes a provision that covers operation of motorboats and how they pass and at what speeds they may travel. This part of the law applies to lakes that are formed by hydroelectric dams and therefore would not apply to lakes in northeast Indiana.
The legislation sets the limit for travel within a shoreline at 200 feet. It doesn't allow for passing or travel at a speed greater than idle within 200 feet. For all-sports lakes — generally those greater than 300 surface acres that are found in northeast Indiana — the limit is 150 feet; it had been 200 for years.
