ANGOLA — Heaven Sent Preschool and Daycare at Calvary Lutheran Church, Angola, has suddenly closed its doors.
The board of directors does not have plans to reopen the facility, the group’s Facebook page said.
A post was made on the daycare Facebook page just after noon on Wednesday with the announcement, signed off as the HSPD Board of Directors.
“We regret the suddenness of this, and apologize for the inconvenience,” said the post. “We were for fulltime teachers short of a full staff at the beginning of this week and then, due to administrative concerns, we lost three more teachers Monday evening.”
“Without the staff in place to provide the level of care and nurturing we are committed to, the Board, with a heavy heart, decided to close the daycare,” the post said.
Both the board and the congregation at Calvary Lutheran Church will be discussing how and if the preschool and daycare ministry will resume.
Families that paid tuition in advance will be refunded.
“Since we cannot commit to reopening any time soon, we would advise looking for care elsewhere,” said the Facebook post.
“We appreciate very much the opportunity to serve you these past years. Know that you all are in our prayers. We hope that you may still experience peace, love, and joy this Christmas season and always.”
Heaven Sent first opened in 1997.
Keeping daycares open in the community has been an issue over the past recent years, mainly due to staffing.
