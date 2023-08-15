GARRETT — A Detroit man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting that occurred in Garrett around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Kerry Hawkins, 21, of the 16000 block of East Severad Road, Detroit, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Monday by Indiana State Police. He is charged with the Level 1 felony in DeKalb Superior Court II. He is accused of shooting rounds out of a handgun at point blank range, striking a 16-year-old male in the abdomen.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, police were dispatched to East Edgewater Drive in Garrett on Monday on reports of shots fired. It was reported that one person was struck by gunfire and the suspect was in the area on foot.
Quick said Hawkins was located near the incident location and matched the description of the shooter. He was taken into custody.
Garrett Police Detective Maynard Depew told Quick that when he took Hawkins into custody, he asked Hawkins if he had a gun on him and Hawkins told him, “No,” according to the affidavit.
Depew asked Hawkins where the gun was and Hawkins told him he threw it down by the water, the affidavit said.
The victim was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was treated for a gunshot to the abdomen, the affidavit said. He provided a statement as to what occurred.
The victim described being with Hawkins at the trailer court in Garrett and described Hawkins shooting him from five feet away, Quick said in the affidavit.
A witness told police the victim and Hawkins were staying overnight with her at the trailer court. She told Quick that Hawkins was schizophrenic and began to have an episode on Monday. She stated she and the victim attempted to “talk him down” for hours. The witness said she saw Hawkins pull a handgun from his waistband or pocket and lay it on the bed, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old tried to leave because he was scared and this was said to make the situation worse with Hawkins. He chased the 16-year-old and the witness observed Hawkins fire shots toward cattails by a pond. The area would later be identified as where the shooting occurred, the affidavit said.
Hawkins was transported to the Auburn Police Department, where he was interviewed by Quick.
Quick said Hawkins told him he was a diagnosed schizophrenic and that he blacks out. Hawkins told Quick he was brought to Garrett from Detroit over the weekend and that he was at a trailer hanging out with the 16-year-old, who was a friend of his, the affidavit said.
Hawkins told Quick he didn’t remember anything else because he “blacked out,” according to the affidavit
Quick said he asked Hawkins about the handgun that was used to shoot the 16-year-old. Hawkins told Quick it was not his gun, but described seeing it, the affidavit said.
Another witness provided police with a statement about what she observed.
The witness was outside getting ready to do yard work and saw two males near the pond. She saw one male point his hand in the air and heard a gun shot. One of the males fell to the ground, the affidavit said.
She watched the male that was standing kick the one on the ground. The male that was standing then pointed the gun at the one on the ground and fired a shot. The male on his feet started to walk away and the witness saw that he turned around and fired another shot at the other male, according to the affidavit.
She yelled for them to stop and went into her house, the affidavit said.
Quick said video footage from a residence in the area shows both the suspect and the victim in the area of the crime scene when the incident occurred.
Indiana State Police crime scene personnel processed the scene and Quick said he was told that .45-caliber rounds were located. Some of the rounds were fired and some had not been fired, Quick said.
At the time Quick filed the affidavit on Monday, the handgun had not been located but a search for the weapon was ongoing, Quick said.
Hawkins is being held in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
A Level 1 felony carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years.
