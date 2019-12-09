ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are trying to determine how to prevent people from burning yard waste — especially leaves — along county roads.
During an administrative meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, the matter came up again, and again, there was no resolution.
Steuben County Attorney Don Stuckey is researching the topic for the county as directed last week.
“We do not have an ordinance on leaf burning in the county,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
The matter came up at last week’s meeting after highway Engineer Jen Sharkey started receiving complaints from some residents.
“Some neighbors have been submitting complaints regarding (burning),” Sharkey said. “We’ve also reached out to the Sheriff’s Department regarding options.”
For about three decades Angola has had an ordinance that bans open burning in the city limits. At the time, the city enacted the ban for safety and health reasons.
The concern for Sharkey has been the deterioration that burning causes to asphalt.
The bottom line is burning causes unstable and unusable asphalt, said information provided by Sharkey.
Fire can cause a number of issues, including:
• Cracking that is caused by extreme heat.
• Potholes or sinkholes created by unstable conditions below the asphalt surface.
• Melting caused by extreme heat. Though melted asphalt can reharden, it can also result in cracking and structural problems.
• Ignition because the mixture that goes into asphalt is flammable.
Most of the burning being done in the county is by roadsides and not in the traveled lanes.
Liechty said associations, particularly around the lakes, might be able to pressure resident to not burn and perhaps enforce bylaws against burning.
Lake James resident Bill Schmidt commented that associations don’t have the power to stop burning.
“They don’t have any enforcement abilities,” Schmidt said.
