ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is preparing for possible school shutdowns and e-learning due to burgeoning cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday morning, Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to parents and staff detailing the latest quarantines. It is at least the seventh such letter sent out since the school year began.
It explains that parents should be prepared for their children to soon be attending virtual lessons from home. E-learning could be instituted for an extended period of time, said Wilson.
"I just do not think we will be able to keep the schools open much longer for in-person instruction without enough staff members to cover all the necessary positions," he said.
Tuesday, it was announced that two high school students and a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19.
"Out of an abundance of caution, 27 high school students and 11 middle school students are under quarantine due to their contact with the affected students," the letter says. "We currently have three bus drivers who are unable to run their routes due to COVID-19 related issues along with a few other staff members who are quarantined due to the results of contact tracing."
The MSD transportation department has struggled with securing substitute drivers, according to information presented at school board meetings. Transportation Director Gary Puckett, the head bus mechanic and assistant bus mechanic are currently driving bus routes.
"We also have a few drivers running two routes each day. The students on the second route get to school a little late, but it is working," said Wilson. "Our bus that takes our students to the vocational school in Kendallville is leaving later in the morning since it has to wait for an available driver. It is working so far, but we cannot afford to lose one more driver."
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin and Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin have said they teach classes in place of teachers that are out. Such emergency substitutions are occurring district wide.
"Everyone is jumping in to cover classes. This includes instructional assistants, guidance counselors and administrators," said Wilson. "We still have a few subs to help out, but not enough to cover everything. Everyone is just taking it a day at a time. Staff members are stressed but they all are pulling together to do what is best for the students."
He thanked all staff for their extraordinary efforts.
"This school year has been a challenge from day one and continues to push the limits of what we can do each day," says the letter. "Everyone has risen to the challenge and should be commended for their dedication to our school district."
At school board meetings, teachers have spoken consistently about working overtime to deal with both in-class and virtual students.
If quarantine numbers increase, Wilson told parents to be prepared for in-home learning.
"We may have to implement e-learning at an individual school building or the entire school district if confirmed cases continue to rise," says the letter. "An extended period of e-learning just makes sense in light of the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We simply cannot offer in-person instruction if we do not have enough staff members to cover all the necessary positions in our schools. I would never ask a single staff member to risk their health when I know that e-learning is a viable option."
Students finished the 2019-20 school year online after a state shutdown in March to attempt to quell the spread of COVID-19. MSD has been open with parents, staff and the media about the procession of positive cases and quarantines that ensued as the new school year started.
Parents have had the option to keep their children at home for virtual learning with the flexibility to segue back into regular classes at the beginning of a new grading period. The second quarter of the school year recently started.
