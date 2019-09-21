ANGOLA — A lot of people don’t use their child restraints correctly, some without even realizing they’re doing something wrong.
Indiana law requires children under one year of age and less than 20 pounds be restrained in a rear-facing child seat. Once the child is one or older and over the weight minimum, they are legally allowed to forward-face in a seat with an internal harness system.
Children weighing more than 30 pounds may use a booster seat.
Those under age eight are required to be in some form of child restraint system, used correctly according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Child Passenger Safety Technician Sareina Sechler with The Bowen Center said she has seen a lot of people using booster seats too early and using seat belts incorrectly for their children.
Sechler is one of 11 CPST’s who works for the Bowen Center throughout all of its facilities.
Alicia Johnson, director at the Angola office of the Bowen Center, is also a CPST and said they decided to pursue certification for some of their staff several years ago.
Certification requires attending a four-day class and a lot of hands-on training before a person can be designated as a CPST.
“We do a lot of transports with children to visits or for services and realized there is so much more to it than just putting them in a car and going,” Johnson said.
State law sets the minimum requirements, but people are encouraged to keep children rear-facing as long as possible and, once they are forward-facing, keep them in a harnessed forward-facing seat as long as possible.
Following what both the car and car seat manuals say for child seats is important.
“Lots of people throw their car seat manual away,” said Hailey Dykstra, another CPST with Bowen.
Manuals for both are online, so even if someone has thrown theirs away it can still be located and read that way.
They will list weight restrictions, locations of tethers and other important information for proper car seat installation and use.
People do not have to be current Bowen Center clients to receive car seat installation assistance.
Anyone can stop in and ask for help. The Angola office alone has three CPSTs on staff and Johnson said it’s rare for all three to be out at once. The other techs in the company will travel, as will Johnson, Dykstra and Sechler, to serve those that need a little help with their seats.
A lot of people, said Johnson, feel less expensive seats aren’t as safe, but that’s not the case.
“People associate cheap with not safe,” she said. “but all seats go through the same standard testing.”
Dykstra agreed and said the best seat is the one that is affordable and works for both the child and the vehicle the seat will be installed in, regardless of price.
For those that truly can’t afford a new seat, Sechler said there are community resources available to help. Some pregnancy centers will give clients points towards a seat for completing classes or volunteer time and there are churches and other organizations that will help mothers in need as well.
Sechler said one thing that a lot of parents, especially new parents, don’t realize is some of the “car seat contraband” items that should never be used in a seat.
“One thing that gets a lot of new parents is the stuff sold to go with a car seat,” she said.
Those items include toys that dangle from the handle of an infant carrier seat, mirrors, bulky coats and strap covers or padding that didn’t come with the seat.
Toys and mirrors can become projectiles in a crash and padding or straps that weren’t approved can compromise the safety of the seat in a crash as they weren’t meant for that particular seat.
“Any extras should be avoided,” Johnson said. “And no coats thicker than a fleece jacket.”
The Bowen Center places a lot of emphasis on giving back to the community, with car seat techs being one of the many ways to give back.
CPSTs with Bowen are certified with the same certification that people in law enforcement, first responders and nurses receive when pursuing child passenger safety training. Each CPST, regardless of where they work, has to renew their certification every two years. That process includes continuing education hours and service hours.
The CPSTs through Bowen make sure their own staff members are trained on proper seat use and they also offer events, often partnered with hospitals, for people to come and have their installation checked.
“Take advantage of the seat checks,” Dykstra said. “They’re free, don’t take long and anyone can come.”
The Bowen Center also has two technicians that have pursued additional training to be certified in special needs child passenger safety.
Those technicians are in the Huntington and Wabash county area, but both will travel, Johnson said, if someone needs their services.
“We will go where we’re asked to do checks and help people,” she said.
To find a CPST, visit csftl.org/finding-a-cpst/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.