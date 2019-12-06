Saturday, Dec. 7
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m. Executive committee, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 9 a.m. Public hearing.
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, NISWMD offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport Board, airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.