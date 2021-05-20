INDIANAPOLIS — Two Steuben County groups join more than two dozen museums, libraries, universities and other organizations throughout the Hoosier State that have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities.
The Downtown Angola Coalition and the Fox Lake Preservation Foundation are among the grantees. They both received historic preservation grants.
“In the past year, we’ve seen just how vital the humanities are to our communities,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “The humanities help us to engage with one another, have meaningful conversations, think critically and consider new perspectives, even when it’s not always easy to do so. The humanities also lift our spirits and enrich our lives, which is something we’ve obviously needed during the past fifteen months. We’re honored to support these organizations and the important work they’re doing to ensure that Hoosiers across the state have access to and benefit from the humanities.”
Projects supported with Indiana Humanities grants include a series of programs in Frankfort recalling the history of World War I; a project in Steuben County to preserve and tell the story of a longtime African American resort community; a documentary that explores the contributions of Arab Americans in Indianapolis; screenings of a film that highlights the settlement of Switzerland County; and more, a news release from Indiana Humanities said.
From November 2020 through April 2021, Indiana Humanities awarded 14 Action Grants, eight Historic Preservation Education Grants and five INcommon Grants.
Action Grants (up to $3,000) support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.
Historic Preservation Education Grants (up to $2,500) fund activities that educate Indiana citizens about historic places and properties—and particularly about the need to preserve and protect them. Indiana Landmarks partners on this grant and provides half the funds.
INcommon Grants (up to $5,000) help Indiana nonprofits develop and implement public programs that look at the histories driving contemporary debates around immigration, gentrification, incarceration, policing, institutional racism, the legacies of segregation in housing and education, and more. The Indianapolis Foundation, a Central Indiana Community Foundation affiliate, provides funding for programs that take place in Marion County.
Indiana Humanities accepts applications for its grants at various times throughout the year. Guidelines and application deadlines are available at indianahumanities.org/grants.
Here are details of the two local projects funded through the Historic Preservation Education Grants:
Downtown Angola Walking Tour
Downtown Angola Coalition, Angola, was awarded: $2,500. The Downtown Angola Coalition is working with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to design and install plaques that tell the history of many of the downtown’s buildings. The coalition is also creating a walking-tour brochure and adding expanded information to its website.
Informational Brochure, Photographic Inventory and Community Launch
Fox Lake Preservation Foundation, Angola, was awarded: $925. The Fox Lake Preservation Foundation is a newly formed nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of the natural and built environment of Fox Lake, which is home to a historic African American resort community. This grant will help the foundation to develop an informational brochure telling about the community, its historic structures and the goals of the foundation.
