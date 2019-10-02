Three people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Marcus C. Clark, 21, of the 3000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at home on felony charges of intimidation and strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Goble Ratliff Jr., 39, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on Williams Street on felony charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
• Joshua R. Staley, 18, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.