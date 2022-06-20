INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, some of the lowest unemployment rates can be found in northeast Indiana, say statistics released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
This comes as unemployment rates started to inch higher, toward rates that were common a year ago that were still historically low, yet the number of people unemployed dropped.
Monday’s release from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development with labor market calculations for the month of May shows a decrease in unemployed workers in all 11 counties of Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties) when comparing last month to May 2021 while the size of the labor force — those working and those looking for work — grew in many northeast Indiana counties.
Practically every month of 2022 has seen new record lows in the unemployment rate, surging down well past the point of full unemployment.
LaGrange County again had the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana, tied with Boone County at 1.7%. Steuben County was next on the list at 1.8%, which tied it for third lowest in the state along with five other counties, including Adams in northeast Indiana.
Wells County came in at 1.9%. DeKalb and Whitley counties were next at 2.0%, tied for 13th lowest in the state with nine other counties. Noble County was in the bottom half of the rankings, at an extremely low 2.4%, as was Allen County.
In Economic Growth Region 3, only Grant County had an unemployment rate above the state’s 2.5%. All Indiana counties remained below the 5.0% unemployment threshold, considered by economists to mark full employment. Lake County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.2% while Howard County had the second highest at 4.1%.
“All of this labor market information long predates the recent interest rate spike by the Federal Reserve that has some economists concerned about the potential for a recession,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “This monthly labor market information is very important in telling us what is happening in the local economy, but it is considered to be a lagging indicator that only tells us after the fact what has occurred with little to no predictive quality on what lies ahead.”
Each of the six counties in the KPC Media coverage area experienced increases in all data points used in the calculation of the unemployment rate.
The seasonal nature of employment in the summer months will quite possibly continue to drive the data points higher in at least the June and July reports.
While uncertainty remains about inflation and general economic trends, the current labor market continues to be tight.
“It remains a job seeker’s market in northeast Indiana,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Many employers spanning virtually every industry sector are finding themselves short on workers and in stiff competition for those workers reentering the job market or seeking to change jobs.”
