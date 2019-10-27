FREMONT — On a recent Friday morning, Rick and Marsha Stahm of Strasburg, Ohio, stopped by Tri-State Station in Lakeland Commons, the former south side of The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont.
Rick Stahm, a former timber buyer, couldn’t believe the accuracy of the logging and sawmill operation of the ON 30 train layout that’s one of the first inside the storefront that’s in the corner of the north end of the array of buildings.
“Are you open”, Stahm asked as he and his wife popped inside the store that’s been home of the model railroading club since 2009.
Some might have the same question about the mall itself, which only has five retail stores plus the model railroaders and a Marathon convenience store remaining since Horizon Group sold the south side of the mall to National Oil Co. owner Trout Moser in June, taking with it many of the other retail establishments to the north side, which remains The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont.
There might not be the traffic there once was on the south side, but the model railroaders still attract a number of visitors to their space, which is adjacent to the original part of the mall that was built starting in 1984.
Just as sure as trains arriving on time in a different era, Tri-State Station remains a constant on the south side of the complex. Tri-State Station is operated by the model railroading club G TRAC, which stands for Greater Three Rivers and Cedar Canyon model railroading club.
The model railroaders have been in the outlet mall since late 2000, first next door to KB Toys before moving to its current space. The focus of the group is fun and camaraderie, sharing knowledge and providing a forum for those visiting the store, said club President Bruce Nelson, Fremont.
“We really cater to kids. We like to make it fun for them,” Nelson said.
There’s one layout that can be operated by children, plus there are wooden train sets they can play with. Otherwise, it’s hands off for everyone — save for the club members — when it comes to the 10 working layouts in the space. Much of the equipment is owned by G TRAC members and the layouts are owned by the club.
“Model railroading is known as an old man’s hobby, although I have been involved in it since I was about 4 years old,” Nelson said.
The club is open to anyone, regardless of age, whether they are novices just getting started or veterans, like the many 25 or so members.
“We have very few requirements, although we don’t change diapers,” Nelson quipped. “We are looking for new members.”
Members of the club hail from all around northeast Indiana and neighboring counties in Ohio and Michigan. Many of the members are from Allen County, where it had its origins. For years the club — originally two separate clubs — had public layouts in Glenbrook Mall on a temporary basis then on a permanent basis in Southtown Mall before it closed.
Tri-State Station operates on the dues its members pay, donations at the door and the sale — OK, they’re donations — of railroad cars, accessories, magazines and art. In fact, about 60% of the club’s operating expenses come from the revenue donated via the exchange of model railroading cars and accessories.
“Some of what we get is 40, 50 years old, so I bring it up to date,” Nelson said. There are even some vintage sets available.
And the suggested donations are reasonable, Nelson added.
“We’re a lot cheaper than what you would pay on ebay,” Nelson said.
At the holidays there’s an annual raffle of a train set suitable to put around one’s Christmas tree.
People interested in seeing the intricate layouts, wanting information about membership or to look into adding to their train layouts can stop by Lakeland Commons on Saturdays year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sundays from November through March from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The place is always abuzz with the voices of visitors, and the trains running, of course.
“When this place is open on Saturday and Sunday you can hardly hear yourself think,” Nelson says.
