ANGOLA — Angola mayoral candidate Dave Martin was born and raised in Angola, and he wants the city to prosper for generations to come.
Martin was born in former Elmhurst Hospital established by Dr. Lester L. Eberhart on West Maumee Street that later merged with Cameron Memorial Hospital in 1972.
He remembers that out of the four brothers he was the one that really liked to spend time on the family farm in Delaware County where his mother was originally from. Every summer through the age of 15 Martin used to spend a month to eight weeks helping his family.
“I would go down there in the summer, I would spend a month, six weeks, eight weeks helping out on the farm, and I did that for a number of years,” said Martin.
In 1975 he started his career as a commercial pilot that he has now been doing professionally for almost 50 years, hoping soon to earn his Master Pilot Award — a recognition for 50 years of flying with clean record without accidents and violations.
“I’m within a year or two of getting it,” said Martin.
Out of 50 years of flying, Martin spent 37 years working as a director of aviation in the Flight Department for Rieke corporation in Auburn. For his job he traveled across North America including to Canada and Mexico.
“I always liked airplanes, always enjoyed them,” said Martin.
He said he decided to start flying professionally after he was exposed to sky diving by his friends in the mid 1970s. After skydiving a couple of times, he thought about why he should jump out of a perfectly good airplane and maybe he should learn how to operate airplanes instead.
He said he got various licenses to work in the field, such as ground instructor, drone, airline transport and certified flight instructor, and he also attended Trine University majoring in engineering.
Gradually Martin became involved with local politics. He said he was interested in it because he wanted to give back to the community and ensure that the city continues to prosper and be a great place to raise children.
“I always wanted to make sure that we continued the city to be a great place to grow up and live, and raise your family,” said Martin.
He first ran for the Common Council in 1988. In 1992 he joined the Board of Zoning Appeals where he served for 4 years before being elected to the council in 1995. After one term off, in 2003 he was re-elected to the City Council, and he has been on it ever since.
In this election Martin focuses on bringing more affordable housing to Angola, which includes single-family owner-occupied residences, duplexes and apartments. For that he plans to use finance packaging to entice the developers to certain areas. In addition, he said, the city can help the developers with drainage, curbs and gutters.
“We can facilitate the mechanics,” said Martin.
The next major item on his agenda is resolving the looming gas crisis. Martin said that although NIPSCO to some extent contributed to it by inadequate forecasting, their hands were also tied to an extent as their capacity is dictated by the regulator — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
“We do need to get past this bottleneck of limited natural gas availability,” said Martin. “It is really going to hinder the community’s economic growth going forward.”
Martin said that although one of the ways to overcome natural gas shortage is electricity, and he wanted to make sure the community had enough electricity supply to keep moving forward, he still viewed natural gas as the primary source of clean energy.
“I like gas,” said Martin. “I think it’s clean, I think it’s cost effective.”
He said that the main solution to the local gas supply issues is working with the IURC on adding more capacity to the local utilities’ providers and looking for the grant funding for that and get the utility company to step up as well.
“Right now, we are deadlocked on growth because of energy, and we need to get past that,” said Martin. “Whatever it takes to get through that, we need to do it.”
Quality-of-life issues, such as sidewalks and bike paths, are at the core of Martin’s campaign as well. He said he already started conversations about extending some of the local bike paths in the community to the main bike path. Martin also plans to develop the overall city infrastructure.
He also wants to facilitate all city neighborhoods with pedestrian friendly ways out without the need to get onto the major roads. This can be done through external funding, such as with Community Crossing grants that Angola uses every year to reconstruct roads.
Finally, Martin hopes to work with the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. on advancing industrial development in the area to strengthen in-house economic development with focus on clean high-tech, information technology and biomedical businesses.
“I just want to make sure that we leave the community better off to the next generation,” said Martin.
