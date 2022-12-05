ANGOLA – Angola Main Street wagon rides Saturday downtown Angola were a success despite particularly cold weather this year, said organizers and participants.
Colleen Everage, Angola Main Street President, also said that in comparison to the previous years, the loading and unloading station location was moved from Monument Square where the loading and unloading happened over the previous years to Monument Plaza that offered more area for the gathering.
Everage said that Angola Main Street contracted with Dekalb County Horsemen’s Association that offered four wagons, each wagon allowing for about 15 individuals.
“They’re a great organization, and they do provide wagons and horses throughout Northeastern Indiana for all kinds of events throughout the year,” said Everage.
Secretary Treasurer of Dekalb County Horsemen’s Association, Mark Carunchia, said that the number of horse wagons they provide for Angola Christmas rides differs from year to year.
“We started out with less, and then we’ve added them,” said Carunchia. “Like we started out with two, and now we have four.”
Dekalb County Horsemen’s Association has been partnering with Angola for wagon rides for about six or seven years, said Carunchia, and the number of wagons as well as the routes for the rides differ from year to year, but the number and the routes are discussed in advance.
Carunchia mentioned that the rides used to start at different quadrants of Monument Square rotating from year to year, and during the last several years the rides started at Brokaw Movie House.
“This is the first year we’ve done this here, but this works really nice,” said Carunchia.
One of the coachmen, Terry King, said that although he had been involved in the rides for the past several years, this year was different as it was a lot colder than normal. King said that the horses did not mind the cold, and neither did their coachmen.
Over the last three weeks, said King, Angola wagon ride was the sixth or the seventh event for Dekalb County Horsemen’s Association, as they also do parades, company picnics, receptions, and festivals.
“Our club does a lot,” he said.
Angola High School’s Vocal Infinity Choir volunteered for the event, and as their teacher Miranda Good said, they intended to perform Christmas carols, such as Joy to the World, Silent Night, and Jingle Bells for the entire wagon ride event.
Wagon rides were available free of charge, and hot chocolate and sweet treats were distributed among the guests. Donna Wayt and Mariann Paugh who volunteered to make hot chocolate said they did it for the first time this year for the sake of holiday spirit.
Many of the participants, like Wendy Stamper who came to take a wagon ride with her son Carson, 11, said that they were coming every year, to have fun together as a family, as Carolyn Childress, who came to the event with her husband Jordan and their son Judah, 3, said.
“It was a very fun holiday experience and lots of memories are made with our family,” said Stamper.
Donna Tagtmeyer said she came to introduce her granddaughter, Finley, 4, to the event, and Tami Jo Rouleau came with her husband Andy. Rouleau said she was coming every year because it was a wonderful thing to do.
