FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Head Start Centers in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange will hold classes Monday as scheduled, including with transportation, before closing beginning Tuesday due to COVID-19.
Head Start Director Susan Swager said in an email that classes in Fremont and Angola will resume April 6. The LaGrange center will resume after its spring break on April 13.
"Even though there are no cases of COVID-19 virus in the counties we serve, beginning Tuesday March 17 all Head Start centers will not hold classes," Swager said. "Additional information will be sent home with children Monday."
Parents wishing to keep their children home Monday need to call the office, 495-4775 and leave a message.
Likewise, Swager said, if students or a family member have been sick, they are to be kept home and someone will reach out with the information that will be sent home.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this closure will have on your family," she said. "Thank you in advance for your understanding in this as the health and safety of our children and staff are of great importance."
The main office will remain open during the closure with hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents can call with any additional questions.
