ANGOLA — After being asked if it would return for 2020, Club Fitness has decided to launch another community weight loss challenge, with registration open now at the club, 605 W. 275N, Angola.
Club Fitness owner Josh Peet said the challenge last year was a success and people had asked him if another was going to happen.
“This year, we’re trying to make it more about the community,” Peet said. “We want to make it about more than just our members.”
The challenge is $20 for non-members, $10 for members and includes a discount on personal training and membership fees for non-members that join the club at weigh-in.
Everyone entering the challenge has to weigh in on Jan. 6 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Peet said people can enroll now in the challenge, but weighing in on the same day helps make it a little more fair for all involved.
Instead of basing the challenge on how many pounds each contestant loses, Peet said it’s being done based on percentages lost and the only number that will be made public is the percent overall lost.
The challenge will run for 10 weeks and there is a discount for personal training for those that want to take advantage of it.
“We’re also doing weekly prizes for weekly weigh-ins to keep people inspired,” Peet said.
There are both male and female trainers at the gym that will be able to take weigh ins each week.
“We did well last year,” Peet said. “But I think this year will be even better.”
Prizes are awarded for the top three male and female entrants.
First place gets $500, a year of membership to Club Fitness and a $100 makeover at Upper Cuts.
Second place gets a year membership to Club Fitness and new shoes from Legends Running Shop, Angola.
Third place get a year of free tanning at Club Fitness and $50 in club cash.
For more information on the challenge, call Club Fitness, 665-5919.
For more information on Club Fitness, including information on joining the gym, call or go online, clubfitnessangola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.