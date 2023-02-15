ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter is making moves to help save money in the department while at the same time cope with rising costs.
Nonetheless, it's a juggling act for a department that deal with projects that typically cost millions of dollars.
Porter is working on a 10-year plan for the Highway Department along with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. That's an effort to better plan for projects that often take several years' worth of planning from conception to completion.
"We're working hard with the commissioners to have a good 10-year program," Porter told the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
"I think it's amazing that you want to plan forward. That's how we move forward," Councilwoman Christina Cress said.
A good example of the planning and costs come with the county's plan to keep improving C.R. 200N, a project that began some 10 years ago. The work started at C.R. 200W, where a traffic signal was incorporated in an intersection improvement and road project.
That work has seen Steuben County and Angola work collaboratively to improve the road between C.R. 200W and S.R. 827, which included an upgrade of the crossing of the Indiana Northeastern Railroad.
The final piece is between North Wayne Street ant Interstate 69.
Cost increases
That project has come in over the construction estimate of $2.4 million from 2016, but it is going to be funded at the higher cost.
E&B Paving was the low bidder on the project at nearly $3.18 million. With a federal match of 80%, Steuben County will have to pay about $636,688 for its share of the project.
In a bad news-good news scenario, because some funded projects did not get completed last year due to a variety of factors — such as contractor and supply availability — the highway department was able to bank funding for last year and will be able to apply it C.R. 200N.
Porter said he is in the process of fine-tuning the draft of the 10-year plan in order to present it to the Board of Commissioners.
Porter is also working to reclassify some structures in the county — think of large culverts that move water under roads and the roads that pass over them — as bridges.
On at least two structures, Porter said, they should qualify to be reclassified. In that case, the highway department would be able to get federal money for bridge work, at 80%, whereas a totally local project would have to be paid for completely by the county.
"That's the kind of thinking I like," said Rick Shipe, president of the County Council.
The Highway Department will be going after Community Crossing grant money, aiming for the full $1 million allowed for the county on an annual basis. For a county the size of Steuben, the $1 million covers 75% of the work that can be done.
If awarded, Golden Lake Road is going to be repaved from West Fox Lake Road north to the Angola city limits near the Love truck stop.
In this year's highway program, which has been approved, the county is looking at applying 29.36 miles of single chip and seal treatment, 2 miles of double chip and seal, hot mix asphalt scratch course with single chip and seal on 9.64 miles and about a half mile of hot mix overlay on roads in Helmer.
The county plans on converting one gravel road to a paved road, a portion of C.R. 200E.
Intern coming
Porter also received funding to pay for an intern starting this summer. The intern, a Trine University student who has shown an interest in the position, will work on an inventory of the county's culverts.
The position has been funded at $20,796 for wages and Social Security and $1,250 for supplies, including a tablet.
Porter is hoping to pay for half of the salary with a grant.
