Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Freezing rain and rain mixed this evening will change over to snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain and rain mixed this evening will change over to snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.