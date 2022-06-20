ANGOLA — At 95 years old Dorcas Norton, Orland, decided to check skydiving off of her bucket list.
And she did it on Saturday.
Skydiving isn’t the first bucket list event that Norton has taken part in. For her 90th birthday, Norton went to the Michigan International Speedway to ride in a NASCAR car.
She has been going from adventure to adventure until there’s nothing left on her list and skydiving was at the end.
She had no fears about getting up there and seeing Steuben from new heights.
“I’ve always loved to fly. I love the takeoff and the landing and just the excitement of it all … No, no, no, I’m not scared,” Norton said before she took off.
Norton went on a tandem dive attached to the front of Larry Patrick, owner of Air Indiana Skydiving. They began the flight at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and flew over Steuben County. They safely landed back at the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport where her family anxiously awaited her return.
Norton’s children, Vaughn Norton, Kim Norton, Dareen (Norton) McClelland and daughter-in-law, Mary Norton, planned the skydiving and a family reunion for her birthday month. Norton’s whole family was at the airport to support her from the ground.
Many of the family members expressed that they couldn’t do the things that Norton has accomplished.
Norton jokingly asked her grandchildren if they would go up there and most said it was too scary. After giving hugs and wishing Norton good luck, she went with her instructor and got strapped in to jump.
The flight included two camera people and Patrick, who was attached to Norton. The cameras went out first to capture Norton leaving the plane and landed first to catch her descent.
Norton landed perfectly with a big smile on her face. She was then greeted by her family and took a few moments to catch her breath after an exciting excursion.
