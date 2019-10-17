ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees will conduct a special meeting to discuss teacher contracts with the public.
The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola. Public comment will be accepted.
Under Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 390, school districts and their employees have the right to collective bargaining, discussion and to enter into contracts. According to state law, the school district must hold a public meeting at least 72 hours before ratifying contracts.
Tuesday after the board's regular meeting, it heard details concerning a contract agreement that had been tentatively reached between the district and the Angola Classroom Teachers Association.
The proposed contract, which runs from this July through June 2020, can be accessed on the district web site, msdsteuben.k12.in.us. It included an increase in salary and went into the structure of teacher stipends and raises.
On Oct. 29, along with discussing the tentative teacher collective bargaining agreement, the board is set to approve classified staff and administrative staff compensation.
