FREMONT — An Angola 18-year-old was shot and killed in an incident in Fremont at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Officers from the Fremont Police Department, Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 100 block of Baum Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot.
The incident so far involves two 18-year-old males who were friends, including Caiden David Hulliberger, 18, Angola, who was shot and killed.
Investigation by the State Police indicates that Hulliberger and the other 18-year-old, who has not been charged with any crime, were handling a shotgun inside a residence. The shotgun discharged and hit Hulliberger, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
“Preliminarily this is being investigated as an accidental shooting incident, however, this remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” said the news release from the Indiana State Police.
The Steuben County Coroner had scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday afternoon at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
Identification of the other male is being withheld until the Steuben County Prosecutor is presented the completed investigation, and then determines if any criminal charges will be filed, the news release said.
“Final reports have not been submitted to my office yet,” Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said on Wednesday afternoon.
Notifications have been made to the Hulliberger family.
This is the third death this summer that has been investigated as criminal matter. The other two were ruled homicides and one has resulted in formal murder charges.
In early August, Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, Anderson, was arrested on a charge of murder for the stabbing death of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James, on June 23.
On July 31, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office named Steve Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, the main suspect in the death of 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont. He is being held on a gun charge. No formal charges in connection with the death of Sheets have been filed.
